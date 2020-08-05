Advertisement

Tropical Storm Isaias moves out of our region

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Conditions across our region are looking good even with heavy rain from Tropical Storm Isaias. But officials say the pandemic is changing the way they respond to weather emergencies.

With just about 3500 power outages and main rivers below flood stage Wednesday morning, Vermont Emergency Management crews say they were busy overnight, and over the last few days, preparing for the worst just in case.

With the pandemic, they decided to keep things remote, with the option to get together and social distance if need be.

Erica Bornemann, the director of Vermont Emergency Management, says they’ve been working as a team since the start of the pandemic, so they’ve had plenty of practice responding to emergencies from home.

“There really are no changes to the way we are doing business,” said Bornemann. “It does mean when we are operating in a remote environment, you have to be that much more deliberate about how you’re communicating with your staff and making sure you have the opportunity to do that often. The 20 other agencies we coordinate with are prepared on a day to day basis to operate in this environment because frankly COVID has forced us to be prepared to work in this environment.”

She also is calling on Vermonters to do their part.

“We encourage vigilance for Vermonters and please do not drive through flooded roads and be prepared for some scattered power outages,” said Bornemann.

It’s important to remember to avoid downed trees and power lines and take those morning commutes slow. Now, it’s all about the clean up.

Channel 3 This Morning spoke with Kristin Kelly, the spokesperson with Green Mountain Power about their efforts. She says power has been restored to over 34,000 people as of Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

