Advertisement

UVM: 2 test positive for COVID-19 on men’s hoop program

Two people associated with the UVM men's basketball program have tested positive for COVID-19
By Mike McCune
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont has announced that two people associated with the men's basketball team have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released late Tuesday afternoon, the UVM Athletics Department announced that there have been two positive tests for COVID-19. The cases involved people associated with the men's basketball team. Both cases have been asymptomatic and one is active.

The statement says that, by NCAA rule, Men's and Women's Basketball are the only two UVM teams permitted to participate in formal team practices at this time. The teams began activity on July 20 after all student-athletes met the state-mandated quarantine requirements.

All activity is being conducted according to NCAA Resocialization of Sport protocols which require daily symptom monitoring, regular COVID-19 testing and a phased return to training beginning with small-group, non-contact activity.

UVM has conducted tests to 75 student-athletes, coaches and staff since the teams arrived. Two people tested positive and were isolated per medical protocols.

Thorough contact tracing has taken place. Individuals who had close contact have been notified and are quarantining per current public health guidelines. The men's basketball team is currently on a training pause and pending further test results is scheduled to resume activity next week.

The statement concluded by saying UVM Athletics will provide periodic updates on the status of programs and aggregate COVID-19 testing results.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

SD Ireland Wins Vermont Summer Baseball League Title

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 1:05 PM EDT
|
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Shamrocks make up for recent near misses and earn first state championship in program history

Sports

Nicholas Taking it in Stride

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT
|
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Middlebury's two-sport star living in the moment while waiting for clarity

Sports

Woodcroft brings NHL vets Babcock, Stuart to UVM

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:03 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
New UVM men's hockey coach Todd Woodcroft adds a pair of NHL veterans to his new coaching staff.

Sports

College debuts put on hold

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 9:38 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
Three Vermont high school soccer standouts react to the suspension of their respective freshman college seasons this fall.

Latest News

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

Sports

MacKay Preparing for Unusual PLL Season

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT
|
By Jack Fitzsimmons
UVM alumnus in Utah for Championship Series

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:18 AM EDT
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

Coronavirus

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:45 AM EDT
NFL confirms fans will be required to wear masks at games.

Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:49 PM EDT
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.

Sports

At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT
|
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin.