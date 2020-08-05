UVM: 2 test positive for COVID-19 on men’s hoop program

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont has announced that two people associated with the men's basketball team have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released late Tuesday afternoon, the UVM Athletics Department announced that there have been two positive tests for COVID-19. The cases involved people associated with the men's basketball team. Both cases have been asymptomatic and one is active.

The statement says that, by NCAA rule, Men's and Women's Basketball are the only two UVM teams permitted to participate in formal team practices at this time. The teams began activity on July 20 after all student-athletes met the state-mandated quarantine requirements.

All activity is being conducted according to NCAA Resocialization of Sport protocols which require daily symptom monitoring, regular COVID-19 testing and a phased return to training beginning with small-group, non-contact activity.

UVM has conducted tests to 75 student-athletes, coaches and staff since the teams arrived. Two people tested positive and were isolated per medical protocols.

Thorough contact tracing has taken place. Individuals who had close contact have been notified and are quarantining per current public health guidelines. The men's basketball team is currently on a training pause and pending further test results is scheduled to resume activity next week.

The statement concluded by saying UVM Athletics will provide periodic updates on the status of programs and aggregate COVID-19 testing results.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.