Vermont resident accused of writing racial slur on vehicle

Randy McEntee-File photo
Randy McEntee-File photo(Police photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Police say a Vermont resident has been accused of targeting a family of color that lives in the same building by writing a racial slur on their vehicle.

South Burlington police got a report on July 25.

Investigators were able to gather video surveillance footage and issued a citation to Randy McEntee, 24.

McEntee, who is accused of hate-motivated disorderly conduct, is scheduled to appear in Chittenden Superior Court on Sept. 3.

It wasn’t immediately known if McEntee had a lawyer. A phone number could not be found for McEntee.

Related Story:

Suspects arrested in South Burlington graffiti case

