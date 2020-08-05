Vermont resident accused of writing racial slur on vehicle
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Police say a Vermont resident has been accused of targeting a family of color that lives in the same building by writing a racial slur on their vehicle.
South Burlington police got a report on July 25.
Investigators were able to gather video surveillance footage and issued a citation to Randy McEntee, 24.
McEntee, who is accused of hate-motivated disorderly conduct, is scheduled to appear in Chittenden Superior Court on Sept. 3.
It wasn’t immediately known if McEntee had a lawyer. A phone number could not be found for McEntee.
