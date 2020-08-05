Advertisement

Vt. hospitals prepare for public hearings on budgets

By Dom Amato and Mike DelDotto
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Medical centers in Vermont have faced significant financial strains over the years and now it has all been intensified by COVID-19.

Hospitals have now filed budget requests with the Green Mountain Care Board for the coming fiscal year, ahead of the annual hospital budget review process.

The Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems, which represents the system, is calling them "recovery budgets."

Our Dom Amato spoke with VAHHS President and CEO Jeff Tieman to learn more. Watch the video for the full interview.

