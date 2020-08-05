Winooski secures $57M USDA loan to upgrade schools

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Winooski is getting tens of millions of dollars to update its schools.

Last spring, voters approved the $57 million bond. Wednesday, the USDA issued the loan.

The district will use the money to renovate existing facilities, build new additions and redesign the school grounds.

This is not the first time Winooski has tapped into the USDA's Rural Development program.

"We are tasked with building infrastructure in rural communities. Our mission is to improve the quality of life for rural Americans. We do this by investing not just in school systems, anything that it takes to make a rural community a great place to live and work and call home," said Anthony Linardos, the USDA Rural Development director for Vermont and New Hampshire.

The Winooski School District says it expects to save about $11 million over the life of the loan thanks to the USDA’s low interest rate.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.