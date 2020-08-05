Woman found dead inside NH home after tree falls during Isaias

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (AP) - Police in New Hampshire say a woman was found dead inside a house and another woman was trapped after a tree fell onto the building during Tropical Storm Isaias.

WMUR-TV reports police in North Conway said they received a call about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday from a woman who was trapped in the basement after the tree hit the building. She was rescued.

Responding personnel learned that a 60-year-old woman had been in a second-floor apartment in the house when the tree hit. Police said she was found dead.

Her identity was not released. An autopsy is being done.

Police said part of the home was damaged, and several wires were brought down.

