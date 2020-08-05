Advertisement

Woman found dead inside NH home after tree falls during Isaias

A three-story house in Whitestone, Virginia., was blown off of its foundation during Tropical Storm Isaias.
A three-story house in Whitestone, Virginia., was blown off of its foundation during Tropical Storm Isaias.(Source: Contributed/WWBT)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (AP) - Police in New Hampshire say a woman was found dead inside a house and another woman was trapped after a tree fell onto the building during Tropical Storm Isaias.

WMUR-TV reports police in North Conway said they received a call about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday from a woman who was trapped in the basement after the tree hit the building. She was rescued.

Responding personnel learned that a 60-year-old woman had been in a second-floor apartment in the house when the tree hit. Police said she was found dead.

Her identity was not released. An autopsy is being done.

Police said part of the home was damaged, and several wires were brought down. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

