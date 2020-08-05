Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Aug. 5, 2020
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! Now that we are done with Tropical Storm Isaias, we will be getting much nicer weather for the next several days.

Isaias has moved well to our north now, but a trough of low pressure swinging in behind the departing storm will touch off just a few showers early today, and maybe a rumble or two of thunder, mainly in northern NY in the morning. In the afternoon, the clouds will be breaking up and we’ll see lots of sunshine. Temperatures will be close to normal (normal high in Burlington is now 80°), and after a muggy start to the day, the dew points will be dropping, so the humidity is going to be very comfortable over the next several days.

We’ll keep it sunny & dry right through the weekend with a slow warming trend. A few clouds may mix in on Friday as a system passes to our south. There is a slight chance for a shower near the MA border on Friday.

It will slowly warm up through the 80s as we go through the weekend. And we will be making a run at the 90 degree mark again by the start of next week. Our next chance for showers will be on Tuesday.

Take MAX Advantage of the fine, summer weather over the next few days! -Gary

