Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bye bye Isaias! There is some much better weather on the way!

Clouds and even showers were a little stubborn to move out today, thanks to a trough of low pressure that was trailing behind Isaisas. We are seeing clouds breaking up now, and temperatures have been pleasantly in the 70s!

The best news of all, the dew points will be dropping, so the humidity is going to be very comfortable over the next several days, with comfortable sleeping nights.

The sun will be around right through the weekend, with temperatures creeping up a bit more each day. The only fly in the ointment will be a few clouds that may mix in on Friday as a system passes to our south. There is a slight chance for a shower near the MA border on Friday.

This weekend we will have more sunshine, and by then the temperatures will be warming up through the 80s. By early next week, some parts of our area could hit the 90 degree mark once again. Our next chance for showers will be on Tuesday.

In the meantime, enjoy the beautiful late summer weather!

