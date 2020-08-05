Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:39 PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tropical Storm Isaias is now north of our region, and we’ll see rain showers and wind gusts diminish overnight. Up to 2 to 3 inches of rain has fallen over our region, causing some flooding conditions in northern New York. Gusty winds have also created numerous power outages, especially over parts of southern Vermont.

Heading into mid week, our weather is looking a whole lot nicer. Skies will be partly sunny on Wednesday with just the chance of a passing morning shower with afternoon temperatures in the low 80s. We are expecting a long stretch of dry, sunny weather after that, with mostly sunny conditions on Thursday that will last right into the weekend.

