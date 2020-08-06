Brown wins 2020 Women’s State Am title

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The second round of the Vermont Women's State Am was rained out on Tuesday, trimming the event from 54 hole to 36. But it set the stage for an intriguing final day Wednesday at Dorset Field Club, seven players seperated by six shots with a mix of former State Am champions and rising young junior players vying for the title.

Fortunately, not a cloud in the sky at the Dorset Field Club Wednesday.

Mia Politano of Ralph Mhyre your co-leader after day 1, but today was a bit tougher. The 2-time high school state champ from Otter Valley shooting an 86 to finish at 20-over for the tournament, good for fourth.

Leapfrogging her with the best score of the day was Carson Laderoute from Burlington Country Club. Her 78 putting her at 18-over overall and a 3rd place finish.

Ultimately, it was a battle between hometown favorite Julia Dapron and Monday’s other co-leader, Andrea Brown of Lakeside Golf Club for the title. Dapron had the only other sub-80 score after Laderoute to take a 1-shot lead on 18, but Brown answered with a birdie on the final hole to force a playoff at 14-over. Brown had putts to win on three of the first four holes in that playoff, but finally, on the fifth playoff hole, she sealed the deal. Andrea Brown capturing her second career Vermont Amateur title and first since 2004.

“I didn’t make many putts but I really didn’t miss all that many either.”, said Brown. “And coming in and making a birdie on the last hole to force a playoff, when I didn’t even know I had to, was very, very rewarding. That’s the longest playoff I think I’ve ever been in, and Julia was a great player. We were head to head, I wasn’t sure when it was gonna end. And because we got rained out yesterday, I figured might as well get my money’s worth in playing extra holes.”

