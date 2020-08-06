Advertisement

Brown wins 2020 Women’s State Am title

Andrea Brown outlasts Julia Dapron on the fifth playoff hole to win the 2020 State Amateur championship
By Mike McCune
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The second round of the Vermont Women's State Am was rained out on Tuesday, trimming the event from 54 hole to 36. But it set the stage for an intriguing final day Wednesday at Dorset Field Club, seven players seperated by six shots with a mix of former State Am champions and rising young junior players vying for the title.

Fortunately, not a cloud in the sky at the Dorset Field Club Wednesday.

Mia Politano of Ralph Mhyre your co-leader after day 1, but today was a bit tougher. The 2-time high school state champ from Otter Valley shooting an 86 to finish at 20-over for the tournament, good for fourth.

Leapfrogging her with the best score of the day was Carson Laderoute from Burlington Country Club. Her 78 putting her at 18-over overall and a 3rd place finish.

Ultimately, it was a battle between hometown favorite Julia Dapron and Monday’s other co-leader, Andrea Brown of Lakeside Golf Club for the title. Dapron had the only other sub-80 score after Laderoute to take a 1-shot lead on 18, but Brown answered with a birdie on the final hole to force a playoff at 14-over. Brown had putts to win on three of the first four holes in that playoff, but finally, on the fifth playoff hole, she sealed the deal. Andrea Brown capturing her second career Vermont Amateur title and first since 2004.

“I didn’t make many putts but I really didn’t miss all that many either.”, said Brown. “And coming in and making a birdie on the last hole to force a playoff, when I didn’t even know I had to, was very, very rewarding. That’s the longest playoff I think I’ve ever been in, and Julia was a great player. We were head to head, I wasn’t sure when it was gonna end. And because we got rained out yesterday, I figured might as well get my money’s worth in playing extra holes.”

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

NCAA cancels D-2 & D-3 fall championships

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Mike McCune
The NCAA has canceled it's Division Two and Division Three fall championships for the 2020-21 school year.

Sports

UVM: 2 test positive for COVID-19 on men’s hoop program

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:48 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
Two people associated with the UVM men's basketball program have tested positive for COVID-19

Sports

SD Ireland Wins Vermont Summer Baseball League Title

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 1:05 PM EDT
|
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Shamrocks make up for recent near misses and earn first state championship in program history

Sports

Nicholas Taking it in Stride

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT
|
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Middlebury's two-sport star living in the moment while waiting for clarity

Latest News

Sports

Woodcroft brings NHL vets Babcock, Stuart to UVM

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:03 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
New UVM men's hockey coach Todd Woodcroft adds a pair of NHL veterans to his new coaching staff.

Sports

College debuts put on hold

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 9:38 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
Three Vermont high school soccer standouts react to the suspension of their respective freshman college seasons this fall.

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

Sports

MacKay Preparing for Unusual PLL Season

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT
|
By Jack Fitzsimmons
UVM alumnus in Utah for Championship Series

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:18 AM EDT
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

Coronavirus

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:45 AM EDT
NFL confirms fans will be required to wear masks at games.