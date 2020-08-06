Could hospital cuts put patient care in jeopardy?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont hospitals under the UVM Health Network projected at least $115 million in losses this year because of staffing costs and rising pharmaceutical prices. Then COVID-19 hit and shut down moneymaking nonessential services.

But through federal aid and cost-cutting measures, the network whittled that projected deficit down to less than $10 million. And we just learned the UVM Medical Center has been able to bring almost 400 employees back from furlough.

Still, three hospitals are asking for rate increases to help offset some of the losses.

The UVM Medical Center is asking for a nearly 8% rate increase, Central Vermont Medical Center wants 8.5% and Porter Hospital is seeking a 5.7% rate increase.

Our Darren Perron spoke with UVM Health Network President and CEO John Brumsted about the financial challenges, whether patient care is in jeopardy and about future job cuts at the network’s hospitals.

