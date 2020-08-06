Defender general calls for new role to increase accountability in Vt. prisons

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont's defender general is calling for a new independent role that would increase accountability after a Black inmate died under the supervision of the Department of Corrections. Our Calvin Cutler has more on what exactly this role would do.

If an inmate feels like his or her concerns about health aren't being taken seriously-- like it appears Kenneth Johnson's weren't-- they would be able to appeal to an independent doctor and a panel that would review the grievances.

Johnson, 60, died of an undiagnosed tumor in his airway at the Northern State Correctional Facility in December.

The incident has sparked several investigations into the corrections system and is forcing the state to change who provides health care in prisons.

Now, Vermont Defender General Matt Valerio is also calling for the creation of a new position-- an in-house medical director who would review medical grievances from inmates so incidents like these don't happen again.

But both the department of corrections and the defender general's office says a change of culture is needed within corrections, especially when it comes to inmate health.

“So that the response is not, ‘Get back in your cell or we’ll put you in the hole,’ the response is that we’ve got to take a look at this because it might be something serious,” Valerio said.

The state used to have this oversight position but it was cut during the Shumlin administration because of budgetary restraints.

Last month, interim Corrections Commissioner Jim Baker created an Office of Professional Standards to address equity, fairness and treatment inside the state’s correctional facilities.

Next week, Baker says 15 new corrections officers will enter the department. He says those will be the last of the new hires until staffers put forward a new hiring plan including background checks and a psychological test.

