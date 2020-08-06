Advertisement

Dog lost during Calif. wildfire reunited with owner

By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANNING, Calif. (CNN) -- A happy reunion took place when a dog that went missing during a massive wildfire in Southern California was rescued and reunited with his owner.

Greg Skeens’ home was threatened this weekend by the now 27,000-acre fire. Flames burned right up to the deck around his log cabin.

“It was one big, orange flame all the around the house, and I thought … I thought we were going to die,” said Skeens.

His cabin would have burned down too, if it wasn’t for the firefighters who stood their ground and saved it.

Unfortunately, there were other dangers ahead as a wave of wild animals fled out of the California hills onto Skeens’ property because of the flames. Right in front, was Skeens’ curious little blue heeler, Buck.

“He was chasing a coyote three times his size,” Skeens said. “What he don’t know is coyotes eat dogs.”

Buck ran after the coyote and never returned, leaving Skeens to believe he was eaten.

“I thought he was gone,” he said.

However, Orange County firefighters found Buck farther out into the fire line. He wasn’t burned and was given to animal control officers who discovered he went missing from Skeens’ property.

After three nerve-wracking days apart, Buck was graciously guided back home.

“As soon as she handed him over to me, he got all happy,” Skeens said.

During their happy reunion, Buck held onto Skeens’ leg.

“He didn’t want me to go anywhere,” he said.

Skeens wanted to thank all the first responders who had a part in saving two things that are very important to him: Buck and his home.

He also hopes Buck has learned his lesson.

“You’re not gonna be chasin’ anymore coyotes, that’s for sure,” Skeens said to Buck.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

CDC: People are dying after drinking hand sanitizer

Updated: 6 minutes ago
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people are getting sick and even dying from ingesting hand sanitizer.

News

Vermont Primary Profile: What you need to know

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Vermont primary is less than a week away. So we're taking a look at what you need to know: some of the key races in the state, who is running and what their vision is for Vermont.

National

Big Texas gator has close call with children

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
When a nearly 12-foot alligator came toward his 4-year-old, a dad sprang into action.

National

Dog lost during Calif. wildfire reunited with owner

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
A happy reunion took place when a dog that went missing during the massive wildfire in Southern California was rescued and reunited with his loving owner.

Latest News

National

Lebanese vent fury at leaders over Beirut blast as Macron visits

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By BASSEM MROUE and SARAH EL DEEB
Lebanese officials targeted in the investigation of the massive blast that tore through Beirut sought to shift blame for the presence of explosives at the city’s port, and the visiting French president warned Thursday that without serious reforms the country would “continue to sink.”

National

Groceries are getting more expensive

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
Prices are spiking at supermarkets, and it’s not just because people are eating in and dining out less.

National Politics

Obama’s Medicaid expansion keeps gaining ground under Trump

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
President Donald Trump is still trying to overturn “Obamacare,” but his predecessor’s health care law keeps gaining ground in places where it was once unwelcome.

National

1.2 million seek jobless aid after $600 federal check ends

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By PAUL WISEMAN
Nearly 1.2 million laid-off Americans applied for state unemployment benefits last week, evidence that the coronavirus keeps forcing companies to slash jobs just as a critical $600 weekly federal jobless payment has expired.

National

Chief: Violent Portland protests detract from message

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS
Clashes outside a U.S. courthouse in Portland, Oregon, have largely stopped since Democratic Gov. Kate Brown reached a deal that called for the draw down of federal agents sent by the Trump administration to protect the building — but the turmoil is far from over.

News

Vermont State Police utilize comfort dog in de-escalation situations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
The Vermont State Police barracks in Saint Albans currently has five dogs, but one dog has found a way to help in ways other police dogs can’t.