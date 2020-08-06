‘Dose of reality’ on the Vermont campaign trail

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - David Zuckerman is facing criticism during his run for Vermont governor.

The current lieutenant governor has taken flack from a chief Democratic primary rival, and, most recently, Gov. Phil Scott on his stance on vaccinations.

Our media partners at Seven Day are digging deeper into this to get you the facts. Paul Heintz wrote the story and spoke with our Celine McArthur about what he found. Watch the video for the full interview.

Click here for Heintz’s story in Seven Days.

