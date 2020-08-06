Essex Westford School District to raise BLM flag

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Another school district in Vermont will raise the Black Lives Matter flag.

The flag will be raised at all schools in the Essex Westford School District Thursday beginning at 9 a.m.

This comes after the school board voted unanimously to fly the flags during the 2020-2021 school year.

We’re told some of the schools in the district, like the high school, already fly the flag, but will re-raise it today to signify the decision to fly them all year.

Only small groups are able to participate, so interested families should reach out to their school principal.

