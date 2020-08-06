Advertisement

Federal appeals court OKs religious school students’ motion

Rice Memorial High School-File photo
Rice Memorial High School-File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A federal appeals court has granted an injunctive to stop Vermont from excluding some students who attend a religious school from participating in a state program while an appeal is pending and in light of a recent U.S. Supreme Court.

Last year, the group Alliance Defending Freedom filed a federal lawsuit against the Vermont Education Agency on behalf of a number of students from Rice Memorial High School in South Burlington, saying they wished to take college classes under the state program but were excluded because they attend a Catholic high school.

After a federal judge denied the students a preliminary injunction they filed a notice of appeal with the 2nd Circuit.

