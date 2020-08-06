Investigator finds poor accountability in NY State Police unit

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York’s inspector general says an internal probe by state police into a drug task force allowed members who engaged in misconduct to retire “in good standing” without being held accountable.

Inspector General Letizia Tagliafierro said her investigation into the police probe revealed a lack of controls over the New York Drug Enforcement Task Force that created “an environment ripe for abuse with insufficient accountability and oversight.”

A state police spokesman says the agency has already strengthened oversight and changed the task force’s supervisory protocols, leadership and membership.

