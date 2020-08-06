Local procession to commemorate Hiroshima bombing anniversary

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Demonstrations, commemorations and rallies to abolish nuclear weapons are taking place around the world Thursday.

In Burlington, a procession to the waterfront will take place at 6 p.m.

People will be singing, drummers will be playing, and signs will be held as the group moves down Church Street to the waterfront.

This is all in commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of the Bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki which killed hundreds of thousands.

The Bread and Puppet Theater and the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom are behind the event and want to highlight nuclear issues, like weapons testing.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.