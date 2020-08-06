NCAA cancels D-2 & D-3 fall championships

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The NCAA has canceled it’s Division Two and Division Three fall championships, which means, among other things, the Middlebury College field hockey team will not have a chance at a fourth straight national title this school year.

The NCAA made the decision Wednesday to cancel the championships in both divisions due to the pandemic and related administrative and financial challenges.

The Division Three schools in our region, including Middlebury, Norwich, Castleton, Plattsburgh and Northern Vermont Johnson and Lyndon, as well as D-2 St. Michael's, already decided not to hold fall sports seasons in the fall semester, now, even if those fall teams are able to play a season in the spring, there will be no possibility of advancing to the NCAA Tournament at the end of that spring campaign.

The NCAA said potentially moving those fall sports championships to the spring was “logistically untenable and financially prohibitive.” The NCAA said it’s focus will be be on trying to maximize the championships experience for winter and spring sport student-athletes. Last March, the NCAA canceled it’s winter championships and the spring season outright in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

