Advertisement

NCAA cancels D-2 & D-3 fall championships

NCAA will not attempt to hold fall sports championships in spring
By Mike McCune
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The NCAA has canceled it’s Division Two and Division Three fall championships, which means, among other things, the Middlebury College field hockey team will not have a chance at a fourth straight national title this school year.

The NCAA made the decision Wednesday to cancel the championships in both divisions due to the pandemic and related administrative and financial challenges.

The Division Three schools in our region, including Middlebury, Norwich, Castleton, Plattsburgh and Northern Vermont Johnson and Lyndon, as well as D-2 St. Michael's, already decided not to hold fall sports seasons in the fall semester, now, even if those fall teams are able to play a season in the spring, there will be no possibility of advancing to the NCAA Tournament at the end of that spring campaign.

The NCAA said potentially moving those fall sports championships to the spring was “logistically untenable and financially prohibitive.” The NCAA said it’s focus will be be on trying to maximize the championships experience for winter and spring sport student-athletes. Last March, the NCAA canceled it’s winter championships and the spring season outright in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Brown wins 2020 Women’s State Am title

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Mike McCune
Andrea Brown outlasts Julia Dapron on the fifth playoff hole to win the 2020 State Amateur championship

Sports

UVM: 2 test positive for COVID-19 on men’s hoop program

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:48 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
Two people associated with the UVM men's basketball program have tested positive for COVID-19

Sports

SD Ireland Wins Vermont Summer Baseball League Title

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 1:05 PM EDT
|
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Shamrocks make up for recent near misses and earn first state championship in program history

Sports

Nicholas Taking it in Stride

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT
|
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Middlebury's two-sport star living in the moment while waiting for clarity

Latest News

Sports

Woodcroft brings NHL vets Babcock, Stuart to UVM

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:03 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
New UVM men's hockey coach Todd Woodcroft adds a pair of NHL veterans to his new coaching staff.

Sports

College debuts put on hold

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 9:38 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
Three Vermont high school soccer standouts react to the suspension of their respective freshman college seasons this fall.

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

Sports

MacKay Preparing for Unusual PLL Season

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT
|
By Jack Fitzsimmons
UVM alumnus in Utah for Championship Series

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:18 AM EDT
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

Coronavirus

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:45 AM EDT
NFL confirms fans will be required to wear masks at games.