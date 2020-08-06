Advertisement

NH summer camps get zoning protections

File photo
File photo(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Gov. Chris Sununu’s latest emergency order targets summer camps.

New Hampshire summer camps that temporarily shut down or limited operations because of the coronavirus won’t have to fear permanent closure for running afoul of zoning ordinances.

Sununu issued an emergency order Thursday that affects camps that pre-date their local zoning ordinances and are allowed to operate as “pre-existing nonconforming uses.” In many towns and cities, however, properties can lose that status if they are closed for 12 months.

Sununu’s order prevents municipalities from discontinuing a camp’s status if it closed, shortened its season or opened at reduced capacity because of the virus. He said the order would protect camps from uncertainty, expensive litigation and potential closure.

___

MASK MANDATE

Another New Hampshire community has passed an emergency ordinance requiring residents to wear face coverings or face fines starting at $50.

The ordinance passed Wednesday night by the Town Council in Newmarket applies to employees at businesses and members of the public. Children under 5 are not required to wear masks, nor are people advised not to wear them for health-related reasons.

Similar to an ordinance passed earlier this week in nearby Durham, the measure stands for 60 days and can be renewed.

___

THE NUMBERS

As of Wednesday, 6,791 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of 27 from the previous day. The number of deaths stood at 418. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases decreased over the past two weeks, from 26 new cases per day on July 21 to 23 new cases per day on Aug. 4.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause more severe illness and can lead to death.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Essex Westford schools raise Black Lives Matter flag

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Schools across the Essex Westford School District put up Black Lives Matter flags Thursday morning to express solidarity with people of color in their schools, community and world.

News

Essex Westford schools raise Black Lives Matter flag

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Schools across the Essex Westford School District put up Black Lives Matter flags Thursday morning to express solidarity with people of color in their schools, community and world.

News

Study finds toxic PFAS chemicals in fast-food wrappers

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A new report finds potentially toxic chemicals in fast food packaging from several major chains.

News

Sununu signs bill to allow flying cars in New Hampshire

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
When they become certified for travel, you'll see flying cars on New Hampshire roads.

AP

Hiking family of 6 helped along Mount Washington trail

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers have come to the aid of a family of six who lost their way along a Mount Washington trail.

Latest News

News

Vermont Primary Profile: What you need to know

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Vermont primary is less than a week away. So we're taking a look at what you need to know: some of the key races in the state, who is running and what their vision is for Vermont.

News

Vermont State Police utilize comfort dog in de-escalation situations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
The Vermont State Police barracks in Saint Albans currently has five dogs, but one dog has found a way to help in ways other police dogs can’t.

News

Vermont State Police benefit from comfort dog

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Vermont State Police barracks in Saint Albans currently has five dogs, but one dog has found a way to help in ways other police dogs can’t.

News

Woman found dead inside NH home after tree falls during Isaias

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police in New Hampshire say a woman was found dead inside a house and another woman was trapped after a tree fell onto the building during Tropical Storm Isaias.

News

New Hampshire woman killed after tropical storm

Updated: 5 hours ago
One woman is safe in New Hampshire after a tree fell onto her apartment building in North Conway, but another woman died.