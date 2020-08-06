Quiros to take plea deal in Kingdom Con
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The alleged ringleader of a multimillion-dollar Vermont fraud case is set to take a plea agreement.
According to court paperwork, Ariel Quiros will plead guilty to three charges in the Kingdom Con case. Those include conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and concealment of material information.
Under the agreement, the feds agreed that Quiros should spend up to eight years behind bars.
He will not be sentenced until the cases of the other men involved-- William Kelly and former Jay Peak president Bill Stenger-- are settled.
