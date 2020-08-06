Advertisement

Race for the White House: A deeper look at this week’s headlines

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Primary starts next week, and three months away from the general election. At this point, candidates would be out campaigning and debating their rivals, but the pandemic has been a game-changer. The question now is who has the advantage in this new playing field? Political Analyst Matt Dickinson offers some insight. Watch the full video above.

