Rivendell School District to delay in-person learning

ORFORD, N.H. (WCAX) - The Rivendell School District is delaying in-person learning until October 2.

The district includes schools in both Vermont and New Hampshire.

A letter that was sent to parents on Thursday states the district is implementing a “slow opening” that allows for additional training.

The letter also says the district is committed to providing a more comprehensive approach to remote learning with increased interaction with staff.

