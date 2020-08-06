Advertisement

Rivendell School District to delay in-person learning

(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORFORD, N.H. (WCAX) - The Rivendell School District is delaying in-person learning until October 2.

The district includes schools in both Vermont and New Hampshire.

A letter that was sent to parents on Thursday states the district is implementing a “slow opening” that allows for additional training.

The letter also says the district is committed to providing a more comprehensive approach to remote learning with increased interaction with staff.

