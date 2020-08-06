Advertisement

Sharon home destroyed in fire

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHARON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Sharon residents are homeless after their house burns down.

Firefighters say the whole house was in flames when they got there early Tuesday morning and that the roof had already collapsed.

Because of the damage, they couldn’t figure out exactly where it started or what caused it.

The home on Lent Rd. is a total loss, but no one was hurt because the homeowners weren’t there at the time.

Police are now investigating what happened.

