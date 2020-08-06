Advertisement

Some NH residents still without power after Isaias

Tropical Storm Isaias took down trees and power lines in New Hampshire, where some residents are still without power.
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ORFORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Storm cleanup continued in New Hampshire Thursday.

Tropical Storm Isaias left toppled trees hanging across power lines in Orford, New Hampshire, and mess for crews to clean up in other parts of town.

Orford was one of the dozens of towns where homes and businesses lost power due to high winds Tuesday. Some residents were in the dark for a day; others are still waiting for the power to come back on.

"The power company was in town last night around six cutting this off the power lines. I, myself, was without power until 4 a.m. And there is part of town still without power today," Orford Fire Chief Terry Straight said.

Tens of thousands of customers across the Granite State lost power at the height of the storm. Most have the lights back on. But power companies say it could be until Friday before everyone has power again.

