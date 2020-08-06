Advertisement

South Burlington School District presents budget one more time before voting

By Erin Brown
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The South Burlington School District is hoping voters will approve its third budget proposal this year, just weeks before the first day of school.

Voters will decide on Tuesday whether to accept or reject a $785,000 budget increase from last year, totaling $52 million for the year. This comes after voters overwhelmingly struck down a $4 million proposed increase in March. A few months later, voters turned down a nearly $2 million proposed increase.

Board chair Elizabeth Fitzgerald says if voters do not approve the newest budget proposal, the board would have to deliberate and discuss the next steps. She says the district can borrow up to last year’s budget but the board is obligated to work toward a voter-approved budget in order to draw from the general education fund.

James Johnson, Jr. of South Burlington says he already mailed in his ballot to approve the budget increase. He says he also voted yes on the other two proposals presented before voters earlier this year, and has consistently voted yes on South Burlington school budgets for the past 50 years.

“It’s an outstanding system. And as I said, I have four children. Between them, they have four university degrees. One has an MBA from NYU Stern. They have four businesses between them. In terms of accountability, these school boards over the last 50 years have been fantastic,” he said.

Harry Christman, who has two kids in the district, is planning on voting yes to make sure their teachers have everything they need when they go back to school.

“Especially now since it’s a time where there’s so much uncertainty for everybody and they’re somewhat putting their neck on the line being in the schools,” he said. “I think it’s important that they get it so that they can do what they need to do.”

Those planning to vote no didn’t want to go on camera but they tell WCAX News they don’t support any tax increase in the middle of an economic crisis.

Board members say they think this new budget proposal is more economically-feasible for voters than the previous two.

To vote, you have three options. You can either vote in-person at city hall until noon on August 10, or you can vote at your polling place on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., or you can vote absentee. if you have an absentee ballot, you must drop that off at city hall by 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Race for the White House: A deeper look at this week’s headlines

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont’s Primary starts next week, and three months away from the general election.

News

South Burlington School District presents budget one more time before voting

Updated: 1 hour ago
South Burlington School District presents budget one more time before voting

News

Race for the White House: A deeper look at this week's headlines

Updated: 1 hour ago
Race for the White House: A deeper look at this week's headlines

News

What effect will pandemic have on Vermont primary?

Updated: 2 hours ago
Across all races for statewide office, COVID-19 has upended traditional campaigning, fundraising and voting. Our Calvin Cutler sat down with political analyst Chris Graff to see how the pandemic is changing how our democracy works.

Latest News

News

Efforts to restore Jericho's iconic Old Red Mill

Updated: 2 hours ago
The town of Jericho purchased the Old Red Mill in the early 1970s. It then voted to transfer ownership to the Jericho Historical Society in 1976, with the mission to preserve it so that future generations can learn from its history. But as our Scott Fleishman shows you, recent history hasn't been kind to this iconic structure.

News

Storm takes down trees, power lines in New Hampshire

Updated: 2 hours ago
Thousands of people across our region were still without power Wednesday in the wake of Tropical Storm Isaias. Several people were killed, including one woman in New Hampshire.

News

Child care crisis looming as teachers, students return to school

Updated: 2 hours ago
Vermont lawmakers and education leaders are scrambling for solutions to a looming child care problem when teachers and students return to school in the fall.

News

147 Vermont inmates in Mississippi prison infected with COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
We now know how many Vermont inmates housed in a Mississippi prison have tested positive for COVID-19. Our Dom Amato has been following the story and has an update for you.

News

Burlington business following strict screening for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
Health experts say it all the time-- stopping the spread of the coronavirus is up to all of us. Despite Vermont's success, there are new cases every day and more outbreaks are expected

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.