State employees able to telework can do so through December

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) State employees who can work remotely should expect to do so at least through the end of the year, the Vermont Agency of Administration said Thursday.

“Doing our part to help Vermont continue to limit the spread of COVID-19, while continuing to provide critical services to Vermonters remains our top priority, and flexible work schedules and worksites are key to that mission,” Administration Secretary Susanne Young said in a statement. “While other aspects of daily life may remain uncertain, it is important that we provide state employees with some certainty about the expectation for when and how they return to their office settings.”

Young said the majority of state employees surveyed informally by several agencies and departments about their remote work experience reported that they can complete 100% of their work from home. They said telework provided the flexibility needed to balance childcare, work schedules and other challenges presented by the pandemic.

The agency said state employees will receive an update on or before Nov. 1 regarding any further extension of the telework directive.

