Statewide hearings to gain insight on law enforcement policies

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Statewide hearings are being held, so you can give your opinion about changes to law enforcement in Vermont.

The goal is to address implicit bias and gain insight into how Vermonters feel about use of force policies, body cameras and the hiring and training process of police officers.

Lawmakers want to hear about Vermonter’s experiences with law enforcement and take suggestions on how to improve interactions.

The meetings are being held online Thursday at 1 p.m., next Wednesday at 6 p.m., and next Sunday at 4 p.m.

Click here to register to give a testimony.

The meetings will be live streamed here.

