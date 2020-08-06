Study finds toxic PFAS chemicals in fast-food wrappers

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report finds potentially toxic chemicals in fast food packaging from several major chains.

The restaurants tested include Burger King, McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Freshii and Sweetgreen.

Testing showed PFAS in both McDonald's "Big Mac" container and Burger King's "Whopper" wrapper and in the health-conscious chains' salad bowls.

Paper bags used for greasy foods along with molded fiber bowls and trays also showed signs of PFAS.

Paperboard cartons and clamshells used for fried foods and desserts were PFA-free.

