Sununu signs bill to allow flying cars in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - When they become certified for travel, you'll see flying cars on New Hampshire roads.

Gov. Chris Sununu signed a new law that will allow "roadable aircraft" or flying cars in the Granite State.

New Hampshire is the first state in the country to allow the car and airplane hybrids.

The new law allows for the vehicles to use current roadways but bans them from landing or taking off on public roads.

Click here to read the full text of HB 1182.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.