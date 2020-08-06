Suspected Black Lives Matter mural vandal killed in crash

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier Police say the man who they believe vandalized the Black Lives Matter mural in front of the Statehouse is dead.

Fred Seavey, 56, died in a car accident on July 1.

Police say early in the morning on June 14, Seavey vandalized the mural and sidewalk, and then dumped his tools in a trash can on the Statehouse lawn. Investigators say DNA collected from a spray-paint can in the trash matched Seavey.

He had also been seen in the area the day the mural was painted and reportedly made statements similar to what was painted on the sidewalk.

