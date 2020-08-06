Advertisement

Where you can have an ‘a-mazing’ adventure in Vermont

An overhead look at this year's Great Vermont Corn Maze in Thetford.
An overhead look at this year's Great Vermont Corn Maze in Thetford.(WCAX SkyMAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Aug. 6, 2020
DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - You might think it’s more of a fall activity but the Great Vermont Corn Maze is up and running in Danville. And if you go every year and want to be surprised, there is a spoiler alert for the theme this year. Our Ike Bendavid gives you a look at this year’s maze.

Mike Boudreau runs the Great Vermont Corn Maze. For 22 years, the massive maze has led guests to dead ends and odd objects.

“It’s different than other mazes, but they make it diabolical,” John Pelzer said.

Pelzer stays in Vermont for the summer. The maze is a tradition for his family.

"We found it one year about 10-12 years ago; we have been back every summer since," Pelzer said.

With 24 acres, the Great Vermont Corn Maze gives you some nice views from bridges, but be careful; it's really easy to get lost in the maze.

"We are not just cutting some trails in a field. People expect a good two-hour challenge at least," Boudreau said.

Every year, the maze is cut to reflect a theme. Its pattern can only be seen from above. Boudreau and his wife are both in the medical field, that's why they chose a symbol in honor of essential workers.

"It doesn't really do anything but it's our little way of saying thank you," Boudreau said.

An expression of support not lost on maze customers.

"My cousin is a paramedic, so he responds to everything," said Chelsea Welner of St. Johnsbury.

Boudreau says with fewer tourists and limits on the number of people who can be admitted at one time, he doesn't expect to cover his operating costs this year. But he says it's still worth it.

"The respect and consideration that we are seeing out here, it just gives you hope," he said.

So how long will the maze be open? It depends on a couple of things, like the corn and the coronavirus. Boudreau says if you want to check it out, now is the time.

Click here for all the details on the Great Vermont Corn Maze.

