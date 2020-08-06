BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a gorgeous day today and there are more just like it ahead!

It was a nice, fresh, cool morning this morning, and through the rest of the day, we’ve enjoyed sunshine, low humidity levels and temperatures in the mid 70s! Doesn’t get much better than this!

Tonight will be another cool and comfortable night, and Friday, there is a frontal system to our south that may drift far enough north to bring a few clouds to central and southern parts of our area, with the chance for a few widely scattered showers. A few of those possible showers may linger into early Saturday.

Otherwise, skies will be partly sunny Saturday with temperatures reaching the upper 70s and low 80s.

Sunday will bring more sunshine and it will be a bit warmer, with highs reaching the mid 80s.

Summer is far from over, by early-to-mid next week, we will be making a run at the 90 degree mark again. Monday looks to be partly sunny, but there is a chance for showers and possible thunderstorms by Tuesday into Wednesday.

Take MAX Adavantage of this gorgeous weather over the next few days!

