Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a gorgeous day today and there are more just like it ahead!

It was a nice, fresh, cool morning this morning, and through the rest of the day, we’ve enjoyed sunshine, low humidity levels and temperatures in the mid 70s! Doesn’t get much better than this!

Tonight will be another cool and comfortable night, and Friday, there is a frontal system to our south that may drift far enough north to bring a few clouds to central and southern parts of our area, with the chance for a few widely scattered showers. A few of those possible showers may linger into early Saturday.

Otherwise, skies will be partly sunny Saturday with temperatures reaching the upper 70s and low 80s.

Sunday will bring more sunshine and it will be a bit warmer, with highs reaching the mid 80s.

Summer is far from over, by early-to-mid next week, we will be making a run at the 90 degree mark again. Monday looks to be partly sunny, but there is a chance for showers and possible thunderstorms by Tuesday into Wednesday.

Take MAX Adavantage of this gorgeous weather over the next few days! 

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Afternoon Weather Webcast

Updated: 3 hours ago
The WCAX Noon News.

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Gary Sadowsky
Nice stretch of weather ahead . . . just one little glitch.

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: 8 hours ago
Gary has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Late Night Weather Webcast

Updated: 16 hours ago
Late Night Weather Webcast

Latest News

Forecast

Evening Weather Webcast

Updated: 17 hours ago
Your Wednesday outlook from the WCAX weather team.

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:03 PM EDT
|
By Sharon Meyer
Some much better weather is on the way right through the end of the week!

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 1:04 PM EDT
|
By Gary Sadowsky
Much nicer weather ahead now the Isaias is gone.

Forecast

Afternoon Weather Webcast

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:48 PM EDT
The latest update from the WCAX Weather team.

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:47 AM EDT
|
By Dan Dowling
Better weather on the way for mid week and beyond after heavy rain and wind from Tropical Storm Isaias.

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:46 AM EDT
Gary has the latest forecast.