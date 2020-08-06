BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! We have got a stretch of nice summer weather ahead that will last through the weekend and into the start of next week, although there may be one trouble spot with a bit of wet weather.

After the coolest morning that we have had in a long time - since late June - we will warm right up to near normal temperatures with lots of sunshine (normal high for Burlington is now 80°). Humidity will be low & comfortable, and winds will be light & variable. We will have another clear & cool night tonight.

There will still be a good deal of sunshine on Friday in our northern areas, but a little disturbance to our south may want to move up into our neck of the woods, so there will be more in the way of clouds in our central & southern areas, with the chance for a few showers & possibly a thunderstorm or two late in the day and into the overnight hours. A few of those possible showers may linger into early Saturday.

Then we’ll clear out again, and by Sunday we’ll be back to sunshine again. And it will be turning warmer. By early-to-mid next week, we will be making a run at the 90 degree mark again. Monday looks to be partly sunny, but there is a chance for showers & possible thunderstorms by Tuesday into Wednesday.

Take MAX Adavantage of the fine weather over the next few days! -Gary

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.