Burlington mayor raises concerns with ranked choice voting

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mayor Miro Weinberger has concerns about ranked choice voting in the Queen City.

The Burlington mayor is vetoing city council’s attempt to put ranked choice voting on the November ballot.

That’s a voting system where you don’t vote for just one candidate, you rank them based on preference.

Weinberger says the resolution is problematic in many ways.

He says it would take resources away from handling the pandemic, racial justice and climate change. He also says ranked choice voting is very polarizing and would cause division at a time when unity is critical.

