CVPH nurses to hold informational rally

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There will be a rally to support local nurses Friday afternoon in Plattsburgh.

We’re told the rally outside the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital is to inform the community about what nurses call unfair practices.

Organizers say participants will be sitting, standing or kneeling, but not walking around.

They say strict social distancing will be required and so will masks.

That’s from 2 -6 p.m.

This comes after CVPH announced a redesign plan after taking a financial hit from the coronavirus pandemic. It has left some employees wondering what it means for their jobs.

