Grace Potter to hold drive-in concert this weekend

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - A drive-in show will let people see Grace Potter live in concert this weekend.

It’s happening both Saturday and Sunday night at the Champlain Valley Expo.

Organizers say up to four people are allowed in a car and tickets will be sold per vehicle.

All proceeds from the 6:30 p.m. concert will go to the Vermont Arts Council.

Tickets are being sold online and no tickets will be available at the gate.

People will be allowed to sit outside their car, but they must stay near their car and 6-feet away from others around them.

