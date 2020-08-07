Guerilla gardeners plant crops on Vt. Statehouse lawn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Guerilla gardeners hit the Statehouse lawn Friday morning. Dozens of protesters planted crops in front of the People's House, all in an effort to bring attention to climate justice issues.

The protesters, part of an organization called Uprise Youth Action Camp, dug dozens of holes and planted cabbage, mint and apple trees.

Capitol Police confiscated some of their shovels, but then the protesters chained themselves together to form a human shield around others still digging holes.

The protesters said they want to highlight the need to address systemic racial and economic disparities.

"As youth, one of the things we're told is 'no you can not' by older generations. This is showing the older generations we are taking back our future," said Bella Oliver, an Uprise Youth Action camper.

Capitol Police did not issue any citations but they are submitting the case to the Washington County state’s attorney for review to see if charges are needed for damage to the Statehouse lawn.

