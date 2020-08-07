Advertisement

Man dies after Elmore house fire

By WCAX News Team
Aug. 7, 2020
ELMORE, Vt. (WCAX) - An electrical fire in a chair caused a house to go up in flames, leaving one man dead.

Firefighters went to a home on East Elmore Road in Elmore Wednesday night. They say they put the flames out and waited until daylight the next day to figure out what happened.

We’re told there was an electronically powered lift chair/recliner in the living room. Officials say the wires shorted out and set the cushions on fire.

Amy and Francis Hill were sent to the hospital and Francis died.

Firefighters say the thick smoke and soot played a role, but the autopsy will share more details.

