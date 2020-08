BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Algal blooms have shut down most of Burlington’s beaches.

We’re told only Blanchard Beach at Oakledge Park is open as of Friday morning.

North Beach, Texaco, Leddy and Oakledge Cove were all shut down after cyanobacteria blooms were spotted.

