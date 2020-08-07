Advertisement

NH has 2nd case of Jamestown Canyon virus this year

(WAGM)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Health officials say an adult in Bow, New Hampshire, has tested positive for the Jamestown Canyon virus, the second case of the mosquito-borne disease in the state this year.

The virus is transmitted by the bite of an infected mosquito. There are no vaccines for it and treatment consists of supportive care.

Officials said Friday the person was not hospitalized and is doing well, but experienced fever and mild neurological symptoms.

This is New Hampshire’s eleventh case of the virus since the first report of the disease in the state in 2013.

Many illnesses caused by it are mild, but moderate-to-severe central nervous system involvement requiring hospitalization have been reported, including fatal infections.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

