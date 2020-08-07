Pappas co-sponsors bill to stop tax on workers at home

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A bill supported by U.S. Rep. of Chris Pappas would protect New Hampshire employees from being taxed while working from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill was created after Massachusetts enacted an emergency regulation last month. It requires residents in other states who were working in Massachusetts before the pandemic to be subject to Massachusetts’ income tax while they work from home. Previously, Massachusetts allowed non-residents to deduct a portion of their taxable income based on the amount of time spent working outside of the state.

The Multi-State Worker Tax Fairness Act would clarify that workers are only required to pay income tax to the state where they were physically present when the income was earned. Specifically, for teleworking New Hampshire residents employed by companies based in other states, the bill would eliminate the need to pay any state income tax.

“At a time when many New Hampshire residents are teleworking from home in order to keep their families and their communities safe, it is completely unfair for Massachusetts to levy an income tax on these workers,” Pappas said in a statement.

Pappas introduced the bill with fellow Democrat Jim Himes of Connecticut.

