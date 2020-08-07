Pets with Potential: Abby

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Are you looking for a tiny cutie that looks like a stuffy but is a real dog? Meet Abby!

She's about 12.

Abby arrived at the Humane Society of Chittenden County when her owner had to go into assisted living and couldn’t bring Abby along.

The Humane Society is getting her spayed and getting some dental work done.

They say she's a sweetheart who loves to be with people and very much a people kind of dog.

She has lived with a much larger dog and she did well with them. She's never lived with cats, but she might do well with them as well.

If you want to meet Abby or any of the other animals at the shelter waiting for their forever homes, visit the Humane Society’s website.

