Advertisement

Plane skids off runway in India, some injuries reported

Indian news reports said an Air India Express flight with 191 passengers on board skidded off a runway while landing Friday in heavy rain in southern India.
Indian news reports said an Air India Express flight with 191 passengers on board skidded off a runway while landing Friday in heavy rain in southern India.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW DELHI (AP) — An Air India Express flight with 191 people on board skidded off a runway and split in two while landing Friday in heavy rain in southern India, an official said. News reports said several dozen people were injured.

Rajiv Jain, a spokesman for the Civil Aviation Ministry, said no fire was reported on the Boeing 737 aircraft after it landed. He said details about injuries were not immediately known.

The NDTV news channel said 30-40 people were hospitalized and other passengers have been evacuated from the aircraft.

It said the plane flew from Dubai to Kozhikode, also called Calicut, in the state of Kerala in southern India.

Jain said there were 174 adult passengers, 10 infants, two pilots and five cabin crew on board the aircraft.

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah said in a tweet that he was "distressed to learn about the tragic accident of Air India Express aircraft at Kozhikode."

Air India Express is a subsidiary of Air India.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Postal Service loses $2.2B in 3 months as virus woes persist

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY
The U.S. Postal Service says it lost $2.2 billion in the three months that ended in June as the beleaguered agency — hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic — piles up financial losses that officials warn could top $20 billion over two years.

News

WATCH LIVE: Scott announces new child care assistance program

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The governor has announced a new child care assistance program.

National

Portland police chief: Violent protests need to stop

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
Portland Police Chief says violent protests in the city are not about racial justice but coordinated attacks on police officers.

AP

Cuomo clears New York schools statewide to open, carefully

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
New York’s governor said Friday that he would allow children statewide to return to classrooms for the start of the new school year, citing the state’s success in battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

National

Suspension lifted of Georgia student who took crowded hallway photo

Updated: 54 minutes ago
A Georgia high school student says she was suspended after she posted a photo of a crowded school hallway on social media.

Coronavirus

Georgia high school student punished for crowded hallways picture

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
A Georgia high school student says she was suspended after she posted a photo of a crowded school hallway on social media. That suspension has since been lifted.

AP

A US first, New Hampshire woman gets second face transplant

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A New Hampshire woman has received a second face transplant.

National Politics

Virus aid talks on brink of collapse, sides ‘very far apart’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
A breakdown in the talks would put at risk more than $100 billion to help reopen schools, a fresh round of $1,200 direct payments to most people and hundreds of billions of dollars for state and local governments to help them avoid furloughing workers and cutting services as tax revenues shrivel.

National

Hasbro pulls Trolls doll after complaints of inappropriately placed button

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray News Staff
The Change.org petition to pull the toy has hundreds of thousands of signatures.

AP

Hassan co-sponsors bills on protective equipment shortages

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire is co-sponsoring legislation aimed at addressing shortages of personal protective equipment during the coronavirus pandemic.