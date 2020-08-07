Stefanik, North Country business leaders oppose Trump tariffs

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is breaking with President Trump on new tariffs.

The Trump administration announced its decision to reinstate 10% tariffs on aluminum from Canada.

Stefanik, R-New York, issued a statement saying this decision will hurt manufacturers along the northern border, saying, "The United States and Canada have a strong economic partnership and trading relationship. This decision will slow the rate of our economic recovery from COVID-19, particularly for the manufacturers along the Northern Border in the North Country. Instead, our focus must be on working with our allies to address China's overcapacity and the subsidized aluminum they continue to dump on the world market. I urge the Administration to reverse this reinstatement so we can focus on restoring our economy while holding unfriendly nations – like China – accountable."

North County Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas also issued a statement on the reinstated tariffs, calling them an unfortunate act of self-harm by the U.S. "The U.S. and Canada make things together and this directly increases costs to many of our manufacturers with cross-border supply chains that include aluminum goods. Just weeks ago, on July 1, we implemented the new USMCA agreement as a celebration of the enormous importance of the U.S.-Canada economic partnership, and now we are already forgetting the special nature of that partnership. Hopefully, this will be short term in nature and will be reconsidered and reversed quickly."

Both Stefanik and Douglas urged the Trump administration to reverse its decision to reinstate the tariffs.

