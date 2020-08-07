Advertisement

Stefanik, North Country business leaders oppose Trump tariffs

Rep. Elise Stefanik-File photo
Rep. Elise Stefanik-File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is breaking with President Trump on new tariffs.

The Trump administration announced its decision to reinstate 10% tariffs on aluminum from Canada.

Stefanik, R-New York, issued a statement saying this decision will hurt manufacturers along the northern border, saying, "The United States and Canada have a strong economic partnership and trading relationship. This decision will slow the rate of our economic recovery from COVID-19, particularly for the manufacturers along the Northern Border in the North Country. Instead, our focus must be on working with our allies to address China's overcapacity and the subsidized aluminum they continue to dump on the world market. I urge the Administration to reverse this reinstatement so we can focus on restoring our economy while holding unfriendly nations – like China – accountable."

North County Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas also issued a statement on the reinstated tariffs, calling them an unfortunate act of self-harm by the U.S. "The U.S. and Canada make things together and this directly increases costs to many of our manufacturers with cross-border supply chains that include aluminum goods. Just weeks ago, on July 1, we implemented the new USMCA agreement as a celebration of the enormous importance of the U.S.-Canada economic partnership, and now we are already forgetting the special nature of that partnership. Hopefully, this will be short term in nature and will be reconsidered and reversed quickly."

Both Stefanik and Douglas urged the Trump administration to reverse its decision to reinstate the tariffs.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Online child exploitation reports surge during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about bill targeting child sexual abuse

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Scott announces new child care assistance program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The governor has announced a new child care assistance program.

AP

Cuomo clears New York schools statewide to open, carefully

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New York’s governor said Friday that he would allow children statewide to return to classrooms for the start of the new school year, citing the state’s success in battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

AP

Cuomo clears New York schools statewide to open, carefully

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New York’s governor said Friday that he would allow children statewide to return to classrooms for the start of the new school year, citing the state’s success in battling the coronavirus pandemic.

AP

A US first, New Hampshire woman gets second face transplant

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A New Hampshire woman has received a second face transplant.

AP

Hassan co-sponsors bills on protective equipment shortages

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire is co-sponsoring legislation aimed at addressing shortages of personal protective equipment during the coronavirus pandemic.

AP

NH has 2nd case of Jamestown Canyon virus this year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Health officials say an adult in Bow, New Hampshire, has tested positive for the Jamestown Canyon virus, the second case of the mosquito-borne disease in the state this year.

News

ECHO Leahy Center to celebrate Champ’s birthday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
On Saturday, the Echo Leahy Center celebrates a very special birthday for Champ.

News

CVPH nurses to hold informational rally

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
There will be a rally to support local nurses Friday afternoon in Plattsburgh.