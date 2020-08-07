Sununu vetoes four more bills, including ‘red-flag’ measure

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed four more bills Friday, including one that would have allowed guns to be taken from people who present a danger to themselves or others.

The batch of rejected bills also included one that would have required insurance plans that cover maternity benefits to also provide coverage for abortions, another that would have created a process for forcing companies to pay for testing of those who’ve been exposed to harmful substances and a third that included several measures related to labor unions, workers’ compensation and public employee benefits.

The Legislature will meet next month to take up the vetoed bills.

