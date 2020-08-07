Vermont state leaders to hold pandemic press conference

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott will hold a pandemic press conference with Vermont state leaders Friday.

It will likely start with sad news, a 58th person died from coronavirus in the state, the second death reported in a week.

We also expect to learn more regarding new cases and the Vermont inmates that have tested positive in a Mississippi prison.

Unfortunately, if you watch us over the air, you won’t be able to see the press conference live on TV. That’s because we have to power down our signal again to allow crews to safely do work on Mount Mansfield.

However, you can still watch it live.

We carry the press conference on the WCAX News App. Or you can find it on our website.

The conference is at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.