Advertisement

Vermont state leaders to hold pandemic press conference

Gov. Phil Scott- File photo
Gov. Phil Scott- File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott will hold a pandemic press conference with Vermont state leaders Friday.

It will likely start with sad news, a 58th person died from coronavirus in the state, the second death reported in a week.

We also expect to learn more regarding new cases and the Vermont inmates that have tested positive in a Mississippi prison.

Unfortunately, if you watch us over the air, you won’t be able to see the press conference live on TV. That’s because we have to power down our signal again to allow crews to safely do work on Mount Mansfield.

However, you can still watch it live.

We carry the press conference on the WCAX News App. Or you can find it on our website.

The conference is at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Burlington mayor raises concerns with ranked choice voting

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Burlington mayor is vetoing city council’s attempt to put ranked choice voting on the November ballot.

News

Burlington’s Mayor raises concerns over UVM’s return to school plan

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dom Amato
The City of Burlington is at odds with the University of Vermont over the school’s plan for returning students.

News

Woodside facility unlikely to be used moving forward

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Vermont's only Youth Detention Center has been under the microscope in recent years, following lawsuits and a facility that's said to be not fit for children.

News

Burlington's Mayor raises concerns over UVM's return to school plan

Updated: 5 hours ago
Burlington's Mayor raises concerns over UVM's return to school plan

Latest News

News

Woodside facility unlikely to be used moving forward

Updated: 5 hours ago
Woodside facility unlikely to be used moving forward

News

Could hospital cuts put patient care in jeopardy?

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Darren Perron
With hospitals losing money and cost-cutting measures coming, is patient care in jeopardy? Our Darren Perron asked the president of the UVM Health Network.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

You Can Quote Me

What’s coming up on ‘You Can Quote Me’

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Darren Perron
Here's what's coming up on "You Can Quote Me" on August 9.

News

Suspected Black Lives Matter mural vandal killed in crash

Updated: 10 hours ago
Montpelier Police say the man who they believe vandalized the Black Lives Matter mural in front of the Statehouse is dead.

News

Could hospital cuts put patient care in jeopardy? Part 2

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
Vermont hospitals under the UVM Health Network projected at least $115 million in losses this year because of staffing costs and rising pharmaceutical prices. Then COVID-19 hit and shut down moneymaking nonessential services.