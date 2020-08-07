Advertisement

What’s coming up on ‘You Can Quote Me’

(WCAX)
By Darren Perron
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Watch “You Can Quote Me” Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

What’s coming up on “You Can Quote Me”

August 9, 2020

This Sunday on “You Can Quote Me” we preview the Vermont primary! Meet the candidates running for office, we’ll examine some of the key races and find out how much money they raised during the primary campaign season. Plus, we’ll talk to political experts for analysis of the races.

We’ll also talk with the president and CEO of the UVM Health Network John Brumsted about proposed rate increases and cost-cutting measures at hospitals in our region.

Host: Darren Perron

