Winooski to raise Black Lives Matter flag Friday

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Winooski and the schools will be raising a Black Lives Matter flag Friday.

Organizers say several community members and businesses are joining together in an anti-racism campaign.

T-shirts will be sold at participating businesses benefiting Loveland Foundation, The Black Perspective, Loving Day Vermont, and Black Lives Matter of Greater Burlington.

We’re told their goal is to stand in unity for Black, Indigenous, people of color in the city.

They say $15,000 has already been raised.

