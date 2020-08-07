BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! We have a nice stretch of summer weather to enjoy through the weekend, but there is a minor “bump in the road.”

Like yesterday, after a cool start to the day, we are going to warm up to typical, early August temperatures. There will again be plenty of sunshine up to the north. But in our southern areas, there will be more clouds mixing in, with the chance for a few showers in the late afternoon & evening as a trough of low pressure swings through. There may also be a few showers overnight, mainly in our southern areas.

The weekend will start out with a partly sunny Saturday. But with that trough still hanging around, there may be a few showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two, mainly over the higher terrain. Most of us, by far, will be staying dry.

Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days with partly cloudy skies. But it will also be heating up again, with highs back into the mid-80s.

It will be turning hot & humid next week, just like it was for most of July. Temperatures will be approaching the 90 degree mark through mid-week. There is a chance for showers & thunderstorms come Tuesday & Wednesday. Thursday is looking partly cloudy.

Have a wonderful weekend! -Gary

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.